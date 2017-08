BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted EPS $0.12

March 1 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc

* Says q4 comparable restaurant sales decreased 7.5% at bravo! and decreased 4.3% at brio versus q4 2015

* Bravo brio restaurant group, inc. Reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results; company provides full year 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 gaap loss per share $4.96

* Q4 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.32

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $410.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $406 million to $416 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S