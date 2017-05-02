UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $106.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 2.5% to flat
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $10.0 million to $12.0 million
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.22 to $0.32
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $409.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.