BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA

* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces changes to its board of directors in a securities filing

* Candido Bracher, the company's incoming chief executive, to step down from board, will attend board meetings as guest

* Marco Bonomi, the bank's former head of retail, to take Bracher's board seat

* João Moreira Salles, a member of one of the bank's founding families, to take a board seat reserved for controlling shareholders

* Moreira Salles replaces Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho Neto, who is stepping down from board

* Alfredo Villela to step down from board and will be replaced by former board member and vice president Geraldo Carbone

* Nildemar Secches to step down from board and will be replaced by Amos Genish, former chief executive of Telefonica Brasil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Dan Grebler)