FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA

* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces changes to its board of directors in a securities filing

* Candido Bracher, the company's incoming chief executive, to step down from board, will attend board meetings as guest

* Marco Bonomi, the bank's former head of retail, to take Bracher's board seat

* João Moreira Salles, a member of one of the bank's founding families, to take a board seat reserved for controlling shareholders

* Moreira Salles replaces Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho Neto, who is stepping down from board

* Alfredo Villela to step down from board and will be replaced by former board member and vice president Geraldo Carbone

* Nildemar Secches to step down from board and will be replaced by Amos Genish, former chief executive of Telefonica Brasil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.