2 months ago
BRIEF-Brazil's São Martinho says rains could cut cane crush
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 5, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Brazil's São Martinho says rains could cut cane crush

1 Min Read

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol producer São Martinho said 2017/18 center-south cane crush could be smaller than expected due to above-average rains, according to Chief Executive Officer Fabio Venturelli

* Sao Martinho's Venturelli says crushing days lost to rains could extend crop; might avoid crushing all available cane

* Sao Martinho's CEO says center-south sugar output in 2017/18 to reach 35 million tonnes "at the most;" could be as low as 34.5 million tonnes

* Sao Martinho's CEO says there are no fundamentals behind recent drop on sugar prices; expects reaction led by commercial buying

* Sao Martinho's CEO says Brazil sugar producers would stay out of the market if sugar prices hover around 13 cents per pound, which equals their production costs

Further coverage:

