BRIEF-TCL's unit brings in Tencent as strategic investor
* Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor
July 3 Breadtalk Group Ltd
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement with Song Fa Holdings Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Vestate Group Holdings Limited will be suspended at 9:00 a.m on July 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: