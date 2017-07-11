July 11 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* SAB invests r2,8-billion in brewery expansions, boosts job creation

* Expansions include a new packaging line for returnable glass bottles at both breweries and a brewhouse at Rosslyn

* Expansions will create up to 70 additional full time jobs

* Alrode packaging line will be in production by August while Rosslyn's will be online by October 2017