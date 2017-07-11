BRIEF-Banco Desio: Angelo Antoniazzi replaces Luciano Camagni as director general
* APPOINTMENT OF ANGELO ANTONIAZZI TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF JULY 19
July 11 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa
* SAB invests r2,8-billion in brewery expansions, boosts job creation
* Expansions include a new packaging line for returnable glass bottles at both breweries and a brewhouse at Rosslyn
* Expansions will create up to 70 additional full time jobs
* Alrode packaging line will be in production by August while Rosslyn's will be online by October 2017 Further company coverage:
* Filed application with High Court Of Republic Of Singapore seeking that co be at liberty to convene meeting of certain of its creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: