June 1 (Reuters) - Brick Brewing Co. Ltd

* Brick Brewing reports first quarter F2018 EBITDA of $2.1 million

* Brick Brewing Co. Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue C$11.5 million versus C$9.5 million

* Brick Brewing Co. - Board re-affirmed quarterly dividend, $0.016 per share, payable July 25, 2017 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2017