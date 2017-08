April 26 (Reuters) - Bricorama SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago

* FY recurring operating income EUR 30.4 million versus EUR 30.3 million year ago

* For 2017 aims to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 pct excluding external growth and its recurring operating income by between 5 pct and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/2p4FDWd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)