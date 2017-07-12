FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bridge Bancorp says Unit Bridgehampton National Bank filed an application with New York State Department of Financial Services - SEC Filing
July 12, 2017 / 9:03 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Bridge Bancorp says Unit Bridgehampton National Bank filed an application with New York State Department of Financial Services - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bridge Bancorp Inc

* Bridge Bancorp says unit Bridgehampton National Bank filed an application with New York State Department of Financial Services - SEC Filing

* Application was to convert Bridgehampton National Bank from a national bank to a New York Chartered Commercial Bank

* Bridge Bancorp - Unit intends to file application with Federal Reserve Bank of New York to remain member bank of Federal Reserve System following charter conversion Source text: [bit.ly/2tJxKYK] Further company coverage:

