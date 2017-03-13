FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bridgestone targets 5-6 pct annual profit growth in Americas- Nikkei
March 13, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bridgestone targets 5-6 pct annual profit growth in Americas- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Bridgestone will aim for operating profit growth of 5-6% annually in its mainstay North And South American business

* Bridgestone's operating profit for Americas segment projected to grow 18% to 239 billion yen in the year ending December 2017

* Bridgestone's consol group sales projected to rise 9% to 3.63 trillion yen in fiscal 2017, operating profit forecast to grow 1% to 452 billion yen

* Bridgestone's Japan, operating profit in 2017 is forecast to drop 9% to 137 billion yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

