BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp
* BridgeTex Pipeline launches open season for expanded capacity
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - BridgeTex Pipeline was recently expanded from 300,000 barrels per day to a capacity of 400,000 bpd
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - BridgeTex may further expand capacity of pipeline system up to approximately 440,000 bpd
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - all potential customers must submit binding commitments by Aug. 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei