3 months ago
May 11, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brigadier enters into LOI to acquire Keraderm Sas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Brigadier Gold Ltd

* Brigadier enters into loi to acquire keraderm sas

* Brigadier gold- would initially acquire 90% of shares of keraderm by issuing cad$5.5 million in common shares of co to current shareholders of keraderm

* Brigadier gold ltd - after having acquired 90% interest, brigadier would have option to acquire remaining 10% interest

* Brigadier gold- co would initially acquire 90% of shares of keraderm by issuing c$5.5 million in shares of brigadier to current shareholders of keraderm

* Brigadier gold - will acquire 90% interest by making a cash payment of us$7.5 million at any time up until june 30, 2027 to current shareholders of keraderm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

