BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility

April 14 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility

* Bright horizons family solutions - proceeds of new loan facility are expected to be used to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing $1,072 million loan facility

* Bright horizons family solutions inc - new $1,072 million term loan facility, which has been allocated to lenders, will be priced at par

* New term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25%

* Bright horizons family solutions inc - seeking commitments to extend maturity date of $225 million revolving credit facility by 3 years to july 2022.