FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility

* Bright horizons family solutions - proceeds of new loan facility are expected to be used to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing $1,072 million loan facility

* Bright horizons family solutions inc - new $1,072 million term loan facility, which has been allocated to lenders, will be priced at par

* New term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25%

* Bright horizons family solutions inc - seeking commitments to extend maturity date of $225 million revolving credit facility by 3 years to july 2022. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.