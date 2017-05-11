FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in 5 months

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - says pricing underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders of 4.15 million shares of common stock

* Bright Horizons Family-co has agreed to repurchase from underwriter 650,000 shares of 4.15 million of common stock being sold by selling stockholders

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions- only 3.5 million shares of 4.15 million shares of common stock being sold by selling stockholders will be sold to public Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.