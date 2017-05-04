FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $422 million versus i/b/e/s view $422.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright horizons family solutions inc - sees revenue growth in 2017 in range of 10-12%

* Bright horizons family solutions inc sees adjusted net income growth and diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in range of 19-22% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

