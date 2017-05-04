FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brightcove reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brightcove reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc

* Brightcove announces financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $37.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.4 million

* Brightcove Inc - sees Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $37.0 million to $37.8 million

* Brightcove Inc - says Q2 non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $4.2 million to $5.0 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.15 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $37 million to $37.8 million

* Brightcove Inc - says FY revenue is expected to be in range of $151.0 million to $155.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brightcove Inc - says FY non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $6.0 million to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

