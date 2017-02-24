BRIEF-Netmedia Q4 net result turns to profit of 1.0 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit of 1.0 million zlotys ($245,465.03) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago
Feb 24 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd
* HY revenue hk$31.26 billion versus hk$21.65 billion
* HY profit for the period hk$412 million versus loss of hk$523 million
* Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 31 december 2016
* Looking ahead to second half year of fy2017 and near future, all upstream projects will achieve considerable increase in production
* Looking ahead to second half year of fy2017, profits are expected to grow further due to oil price recovery and continued sales increase
* "Group's six bunker barges are expected to operate with improved utilization and efficiency"
* "Looking into second half year of fy2017, average TCE of our VLCC's is expected to rise"
* "Our e-commerce platform is expected to face challenges when they enter market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.