3 months ago
BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning Inc says transaction is valued at approximately $145 million
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning Inc says transaction is valued at approximately $145 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Brightpath Early Learning Inc:

* Brightpath Early Learning agrees to arrangement agreement with busy bees for the acquisition of all brightpath shares for cash consideration of $0.80 per share

* Brightpath Early Learning Inc says transaction is valued at approximately $145 million

* Brightpath Early Learning - board of directors of Brightpath has unanimously approved entering into arrangement agreement

* Brightpath Early Learning -in certain circumstances where agreement is terminated Brightpath has agreed to pay Eagle Bidco termination fee of $3.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

