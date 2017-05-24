FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
May 24, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Brightpath Early Learning Inc

* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations

* Company's qtrly revenue was $23.3 million compared to $14.8 million in 2016, an increase of 57.3%

* Qtrly FFO increased to $2.8 million ($0.023 per share) compared to $1.2 million ($0.010 per share) in 2016

* Qtrly AFFO increased to $3.0 million ($0.025 per share) compared to $1.3 million ($0.010 per share) in 2016

* Qtrly net profit per share $0.003

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

