BRIEF-China Hainan Rubber Industry Group returns to net profit in 2016
April 12 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
March 24 Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd
* FY net profit rmb3.68 billion versus rmb3.49 billion
* FY revenue rmb5.13 billion versus rmb4.86 billion
* Did not recommend any dividend payment at board meeting held on 24th march, 2017 in respect of group's 2016 annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
SHANGHAI China will soon release details of ambitious ownership reform plans at central government-owned firms, including telecom giant China Unicom and China Eastern Airlines , the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.