UPDATE 1-Chinese online insurer ZhongAn files for up to $1.5 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
June 30Brilliance Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Kang Lu as chairman
* Says it appoints Zhang Yansheng as general manager
* Says it appoints Yu Kejian as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o5pdRs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
June 30 (LPC/ IFR) - Government measures to control capital outflows from China have taken their toll on outbound M&As as well as related financings, leading to a significant decline in lending in Asia Pacific. Syndicated loan volumes in the region (ex-Japan) tumbled 25% in the first six months of 2017 to US$184.83bn from US$248bn in the same period last year.