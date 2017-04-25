BRIEF-Brinker International Q3 EPS $0.94, excluding items

April 25 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $810.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $815.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94 excluding items

* Chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales in q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 2.3 percent

* Maggiano's comparable restaurant sales in q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.6 percent

* Do not provide annual guidance as relates to us gaap earnings per share as we are unable to reliably forecast special items