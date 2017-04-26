FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brink's Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
April 26, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Brink's Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Brink's Co:

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Brinks co - qtrly GAAP revenue up 9%; qtrly non-GAAP revenue up 7%

* Brinks co- current 2017 GAAP guidance for revenues about $ 3.1 billion

* Brinks co - raised full-year non-GAAP EPS to a range between $2.55 and $2.65; expects it to be near upper end of the range

* Brinks co - qtrly GAAP revenues $722 million , up 9 percent

* Brinks co- current 2017 non-GAAP guidance for revenues about $3.0 billion

* Brinks co- current 2017 GAAP guidance EPS $ 2.35 - 2.45

* Brinks co- current 2017 non-GAAP guidance for EPS $2.55 - $2.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

