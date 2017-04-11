FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers and Apexigen announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo in combination with APX005M in advanced solid tumors
April 11, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers and Apexigen announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo in combination with APX005M in advanced solid tumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Apexigen, Inc. announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with APX005M in advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers - Study to evaluate potential of APX005M + Opdivo to activate antigen-presenting cells in tumor microenvironment to show anti-tumor activity

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- Study to enroll second-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients who have failed prior chemotherapy

* Study to also enroll metastatic melanoma patients who have failed prior I-O therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

