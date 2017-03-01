FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces equity investment in GRAIL Inc
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces equity investment in GRAIL Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Bristol-Myers Squibb will gain early access to Grail's comprehensive clinical trial databases

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - co, grail agreed to principal terms of a research collaboration for co to examine clinical data using GRAIL's analytic tools

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - announced its equity investment and plans for a research collaboration with GRAIL Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

