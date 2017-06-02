FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces first disclosure of data from a cohort of phase 1/2 CheckMate-358 study
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces first disclosure of data from a cohort of phase 1/2 CheckMate-358 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers - Announces first disclosure of data from a cohort of phase 1/2 CheckMate -358 study

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says median duration of response has not been reached after 6 months of follow-up

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 12.5% of patients in phase 1/2 checkmate -358 study evaluating Opdivo

* Bristol-Myers - Opdivo showed safety profile consistent with previous results seen with Opdivo monotherapy in other tumor types, in CheckMate -358​ study

* Bristol-Myers - ‍overall response rate of 26.3% in patients with cervical cancer regardless of PD-l1, HPV status and number of prior systemic therapies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

