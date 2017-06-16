Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo (nivolumab) shows durable response in adult patients with relapsed or progressed classical hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- results show overall response rates of 65%/greater with median follow-up of at least 16 months
* Bristol-Myers says as per extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo, across cohorts, median overall survival not reached, 40% of patients remained on treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)