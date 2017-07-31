BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Clovis Oncology announce broad clinical collaboration

July 31 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clovis Oncology announce a broad clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and rubraca (rucaparib) in phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says specific terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍all three studies are expected to begin before end of 2017​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - phase 2 trial to evaluate opdivo in combination with rubraca, other compounds in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says planned multi-arm clinical trials will be conducted in U.S., Europe, and possibly additional countries

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - phase 3 trials planned for 2017 will evaluate rubraca in combination with opdivo, rubraca as monotherapy, & opdivo as monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍clovis will be study sponsor and conducting party for ovarian cancer study​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - collaboration will also include phase 2 study to evaluate safety and efficacy of opdivo in combination with rubraca