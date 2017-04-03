FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers says Opdivo in combination with Yervoy and Opdivo Monotherapy significantly improved overall survival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo Monotherapy significantly improved overall survival versus Yervoy alone in patients with previously untreated advanced melanoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - first overall survival (os) data from phase 3 checkmate -067 clinical trial

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says with a minimum follow-up of 28 months, median os had not yet been reached in either of two Opdivo treatment groups

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - updated safety data reported in new analysis were consistent with previously reported experience

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - safety profile is consistent with previous studies, with no cumulative toxicity with combination therapy or new safety signals

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - two-year os rates were 64% for Opdivo plus Yervoy combination, 59% for Opdivo alone and 45% for Yervoy alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

