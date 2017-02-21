FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers sees restructuring charges between $1.5-$2.0 bln through 2020
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers sees restructuring charges between $1.5-$2.0 bln through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says expects to incur charges through 2020, ranging between $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion in connection with restructuring announced in Oct 2016

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Cash outlays in connection with the actions expected to be about 40% to 50% of the total charges

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Charges of about $90 million recognized during Q4, primarily from certain research and development employee workforce reductions and accelerated depreciation on expected early site exits Source text: (bit.ly/2m4DoC8) Further company coverage:

