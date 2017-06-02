FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo and adcetris
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo and adcetris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍pivotal phase 3 trial planned for mid-2017​

* Bristol-Myers - phase 3 trial to evaluate adcetris alone or with opdivo in relapsed/refractory or transplant-ineligible advanced classical hodgkin lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- in addition to planned trial, adcetris, opdivo being evaluated as combination therapy in multiple ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trials

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co -adcetris, opdivo combination being evaluated for older hl patients,relapsed/refractory classical hl for children, adolescents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.