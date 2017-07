July 14 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍on July 10, 2017, Laurie H. Glimcher, notified co that she will retire from board of directors effective July 21, 2017​

* Says also effective July 21, 2017, size of board will be set at ten directors