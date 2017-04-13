FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - to receive a combined $470m upfront, along with potential milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties from each company

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - under agreement to license BMS-986168, Biogen will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $300 million

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Roche will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $170 million with potential milestone payments of up to $205 million

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says Roche will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $170 million with potential milestone payments of up to $205 million

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Biogen also will assume all remaining obligations to former stockholders of ipierian inc related to co's acquisition of co in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

