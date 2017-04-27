FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.94
April 27, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84; Q1 revenues $4.93 billion, up 12 percent

* Increasing 2017 earnings per share guidance range to $2.72 - $2.87 from $2.47 - $2.67

* Sees 2017 worldwide revenues increasing in the mid-single digits

* Increasing 2017 non-gaap earnings per share guidance range to $2.85 - $3.00 from $2.70 - $2.90

* Q1 Opdivo worldwide revenues $1.13 billion, up 60 percent

* Sees 2017 research and development expenses increasing in high-teens digit range for gaap and increasing in low-double digits range for non-GAAP

* Q1 Sprycel worldwide revenues $463 million, up 14 percent

* Q1 Yervoy worldwide revenues $330 million, up 25 percent

* Q1 Eliquis worldwide revenues $1.10 billion, up 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

