March 24 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive chmp opinion recommending opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of squamous cell cancer of the head and neck in adults progressing on or after platinum-based therapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - positive opinion based on overall survival benefit demonstrated in phase 3 checkmate -141 trial

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co- safety profile of opdivo in checkmate -141 was consistent with prior studies in other tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by European Commission