BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven
March 24 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive chmp opinion recommending opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of squamous cell cancer of the head and neck in adults progressing on or after platinum-based therapy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - positive opinion based on overall survival benefit demonstrated in phase 3 checkmate -141 trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co- safety profile of opdivo in checkmate -141 was consistent with prior studies in other tumors
Bristol-Myers Squibb - CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by European Commission
