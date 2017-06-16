INSIGHT-Drugmaker Mylan gets boost from unlikely source: coal
NEW YORK, June 21 Mylan N.V. is best known for producing EpiPen emergency allergy treatments and generic drugs.
June 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
* Bristol-Myers - to sell small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland, to SK Biotek
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Mylan N.V. is best known for producing EpiPen emergency allergy treatments and generic drugs.
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.