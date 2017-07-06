US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tepid ADP jobs data
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
July 6 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb's Orencia (abatacept) receives FDA approval for treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PSA) in adults
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Orencia is approved and available in both intravenous and subcutaneous injection formulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter sales and earnings