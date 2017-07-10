July 10 Bristow Group Inc
* Bristow Group - Will review required changes and technical
modifications needed to the H225LP model aircraft for its safe
return to service
* Bristow Group - until all necessary steps are taken, co
will continue not to operate for commercial purposes its sole
H225LP model aircraft in Norway
* Bristow Group says it will continue not to operate for
commercial purposes its 13 H225LP model aircraft in the UK or
its six H225LP model aircraft in Australia
* Bristow Group says it does not currently have any AS332L2
model aircraft in its fleet
* Bristow Group says its other aircraft, including search
and rescue, continue to operate globally
* Bristow Group - its review followed after UK CAA announced
its intention on July 7 and the intention of NCAA to remove
restrictions on commercial operations of Airbus helicopters
H225LP and AS332L2 model aircraft
Source text: (bit.ly/2tZC4nv)
