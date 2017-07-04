BRIEF-Citi India profit after tax for 2016/17 up 12.2 pct
* Citi India profit after tax at 36.26 billion rupees for 2016/17 versus 32.33 billion rupees a year earlier
July 4 UK Asset Resolution Limited
* Balance sheet reduced by a further 9 bln stg bringing the total reduction to 81.5 bln stg (70 pct) since formation of UKAR in 2010
* Reflecting the 31 pct reduction in the year’s average balance sheet size, FY underlying profit before tax reduced by 33 pct to 706 mln stg
* Overall, lending balances reduced by 45 pct in the year to 19.5 bln stg
* Net government loan repayments of 3.3 bln stg, bringing total repayments to 23.7 bln stg since UKAR was formed
* Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears, including possessions, have reduced by 28 pct bringing the total reduction to 88 pct since formation
* Due to the low margin on loans sold to prudential plc, the sale resulted in an accounting loss of 384.7 mln stg Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 4 British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds ($70 million) of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.