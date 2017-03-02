FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Britain's FCA sets deadline for new PPI complaints to Aug 29, 2019
March 2, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Britain's FCA sets deadline for new PPI complaints to Aug 29, 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) -

* Financial Conduct Authority has today confirmed that it will introduce a deadline for making new payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints.

* FCA- final deadline for making a new PPI complaint will be 29 August 2019

* FCA has also made final rules and guidance related to how firms should handle complaints in light of supreme court judgment in Plevin v Paragon Personal Finance

* FCA says Plevin decision means that consumers may have new grounds to complain about PPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

