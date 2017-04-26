BRIEF-Britain's GKN says encouraging growth rate may not last

April 26 (Reuters) - GKN Plc
* Reg-Gkn plc: 1st quarter trading update
* Overall in q1, group achieved good organic sales growth
* Issues a trading update for period since 1 january 2017.
* Automotive market performing better than expected and growth in aerospace being slightly slower than planned
* Group trading margin has moved ahead of last year primarily due to an increase in gkn driveline
* Gkn powder metallurgy are seeing an impact from higher raw material costs
* Gkn aerospace is tracking in-line with plan
* Operating cash flow was similar to equivalent period last year.
* Encouraging growth rate achieved to date may not be sustained as year progresses and comparators get tougher
* Encouraging growth rate achieved to date may not be sustained as year progresses and comparators get tougher
* We expect 2017 to be another year of growth