* FCA says to help improve effectiveness of intermediaries,
will launch a market study into investment platforms.
* Found that price competition is weak in a number of areas
of industry.
* Says will seek views on rejecting undertakings in lieu of
a market investigation reference regarding institutional advice
market to competition and markets authority.
* Will recommend HM Treasury considers bringing investment
consultants into FCA's regulatory perimeter.
* Says its analysis found evidence of sustained, high
profits over a number of years.
* Says to drive competitive pressure on asset managers, will
support disclosure of a single, all-in-fee to investors.
* Says will support consistent and standardised disclosure
of costs and charges to institutional investors.
* Says to strengthen duty on fund managers to act in best
interests of investors.
* Will recommend the DWP remove barriers to pension scheme
consolidation and pooling.
* Says funds to require fund managers to appoint a minimum
of two independent directors to their boards.
* Will chair a working group to focus on how to make fund
objectives more useful and consult on how benchmarks are used
and performance reported.
* Says implementation of remedies will take place in a
number of stages.
* Some do not require consultation and are now being taken
forward.
* Has published a consultation paper, focussing on remedies
related to governance and technical changes to promote fairness
for investors.
* Says has also published consultation on rejecting
undertakings in lieu today.
* Some remedies will require further work in light of other
legislative initiatives.
