March 24 Britam Holdings Ltd:

* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37 percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)

* International Finance Corporation will inject 3.55 billion shillings to buy 224,187,697 million ordinary shares of Britam at 15.85 shillings per share

* Says as a result of acquisition, the issued share of capital of Britam will increase by 11.6 percent

* Subscription is expected to be completed in second quarter of 2017