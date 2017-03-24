March 24 Britam Holdings Ltd:
* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37
percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation
(IFC)
* International Finance Corporation will inject 3.55 billion
shillings to buy 224,187,697 million ordinary shares of Britam
at 15.85 shillings per share
* Says as a result of acquisition, the issued share of
capital of Britam will increase by 11.6 percent
* Subscription is expected to be completed in second quarter
of 2017
