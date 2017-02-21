BRIEF-Britannia Industries signs non-binding MoU with Chipita

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries Ltd

* Says co has signed a non-binding MoU with Chipita, a Greek company for exploring certain business opportunities Source text: [Britannia Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that "With reference to the newspaper article published in Economic Times titled "Britannia Regains Taste for Tie-ups, May Bake a JV with Greece's Chipita", this is inform you that the Company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chipita, a Greek Company for exploring certain business opportunities.The Company is in advance stage of discussion with Chipita to finalize definitive agreements inter alia includes Joint Venture Agreement. The Company will inform the stock exchange once the partnership is established and agreements are signed".]