April 20 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd

* Qtrly profit attributable 114.2 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 770.7 million rgt

* Declared a first interim dividend of 40.00 sen per share, in respect of the fy ending 31 december 2017

* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.02 billion rgt, net profit 172.6 million rgt