5 hours ago
BRIEF-British American Tobacco shareholders approve acquisition of Reynolds American
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 5 hours ago

BRIEF-British American Tobacco shareholders approve acquisition of Reynolds American

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc:

* Proposed acquisition of Reynolds American Inc Approved by BAT shareholders‍​

* Transaction is expected to complete on or around 25 July​

* Says acquisition by subsidiary of Co, of remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc not already held by company and its subsidiaries

* On day of completion, BAT's american depositary shares will cease trading on nyse market and commence trading on NYSE under existing trading symbol "BTI"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

