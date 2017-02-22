BRIEF-British American Tobacco Zimbabwe reports FY pre-tax profit of $12 mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Zimbabwe :

* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before income tax of $12 million versus $20.8 million year ago

* FY revenue of $34.1 million versus $45.3 million year ago

* Says board is proposing declaration of a final dividend of $0.33 per share

* Says trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in 2017, despite measures implemented to alleviate currency shortages in the country Source: bit.ly/2lmFiMA