BRIEF-British Land Co to sell Leadenhall Building to C C Land for £1.15 bln

March 1 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc
* British Land and Oxford Properties exchange contracts for sale of Leadenhall building to C C Land
* Deal for a headline price of £1.15 billion
* Consideration will be received in cash and apportioned in equal shares to British Land and Oxford Properties
* Disposal is slightly dilutive to British Land's earnings per share and slightly accretive to its net asset value per share
* Proceeds received by co for its interest will initially be used to pay down revolving credit facilities, pending redeployment
* British Land, Oxford Properties were advised by Cushman & Wakefield, Eastdil Secured, Mayer Brown and Herbert Smith Freehills