6 months ago
BRIEF-British Land Company to sell Leadenhall Building to C C Land for £1.15 bln
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-British Land Company to sell Leadenhall Building to C C Land for £1.15 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* Exchange of contracts for the Leadenhall building

* British Land And Oxford Properties exchange contracts for sale of Leadenhall Building to C C land

* Deal for a headline price of £1.15 billion

* Completion is conditional on approval by shareholders of C C Land.

* completion expected to take place no more than 5 business days after investor approval is obtained, which is expected no later than 28 june

* Proceeds received by British Land for its interest will initially be used to pay down revolving credit facilities, pending redeployment

* Consideration will be received in cash and apportioned in equal shares to British Land and oxford properties.

* Disposal is slightly dilutive to British land's earnings per share and slightly accretive to its net asset value per share

* British Land, Oxford Properties were advised by Cushman & Wakefield, Eastdil Secured, Mayer Brown And Herbert Smith Freehills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

