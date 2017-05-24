BRIEF-Britvic announces appointment of chairman and board changes

May 24 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc:

* John Daly, currently senior independent director and chair of remuneration committee, to succeed gerald corbett as Chairman effective Sept 1

* Corbett, who has served as chairman of Britvic Plc since Company's flotation in November 2005, will retire from board on 1 September 2017

* Ian Mchoul will succeed John daly as senior independent director

* Mchoul will remain chair of audit committee and a member of nomination and remuneration committees

* Sue Clark will succeed John Daly as chair of remuneration committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)